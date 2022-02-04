CME (CME) gains 2.12% in Active Trading on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CME - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CME Group Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: CME) stock gained $5.1, accounting for a 2.12% increase. CME opened at $239.50 before trading between $248.20 and $238.98 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw CME’s market cap rise to $88,472,554,923 on 2,001,990 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,890,523.

About CME Group Inc - Class A

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equityindexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CMEGlobex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

