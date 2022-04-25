CME (CME) Falls 1.99% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CME - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of CME Group Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: CME) are down 1.99% Monday.

As of 11:55:46 est, CME sits at $218.43 and has fallen $4.43 per share in trading so far.

CME has moved 10.01% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 1.98% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About CME Group Inc - Class A

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equityindexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CMEGlobex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

