CMC Materials (CCMP) Up in Light Trading for March 16

Today, CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) rose $4.28 to end the day Wednesday at $185.98.

The company began the day at $182.19 and shares fluctuated between $186.13 and $181.77 with 278,083 shares trading hands.

CMC Materials is averaging 352,202 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 5.21% YTD.

CMC Materials anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CMC Materials visit the company profile.

About CMC Materials Inc

CMC Materials, Inc. is a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company is a leader in developing high-quality, critical materials that enable superior performance for its customers. CMC Materials' mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' greatest challenges. The company's solutions play a critical role for its customers' operations, including helping to enable the manufacturing of smaller, faster and more complex semiconductor devices, and enhancing operations and improving manufacturing efficiencies. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally.

