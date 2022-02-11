CMC Materials (CCMP) falls 2.34% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCMP - Market Data & News Trade

CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CCMP), a Aurora, Illinois, company, fell to close at $182.02 Friday after losing $4.36 (2.34%) on volume of 292,853 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $187.05 to a low of $181.41 while CMC Materials’s market cap now stands at $5,201,698,756.

About CMC Materials Inc

CMC Materials, Inc. is a global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company is a leader in developing high-quality, critical materials that enable superior performance for its customers. CMC Materials' mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers' greatest challenges. The company's solutions play a critical role for its customers' operations, including helping to enable the manufacturing of smaller, faster and more complex semiconductor devices, and enhancing operations and improving manufacturing efficiencies. The company has approximately 2,200 employees globally.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

