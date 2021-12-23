CLPS (CLPS) falls 3.29% in Light Trading on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLPS - Market Data & News Trade

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares fell 3.29%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.06. After opening the day at $2.13, shares of CLPS fluctuated between $2.18 and $2.05. 58,130 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 88,459. Wednesday's activity brought CLPS’s market cap to $42,025,689.

About CLPS Inc

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation is a global leading information technology ('IT') consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and India.

