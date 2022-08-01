Clover Healths (CLOV) Gains 5.18% on August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLOV - Market Data & News Trade

Today Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: CLOV) is trading 5.18% up.

The latest price, as of 11:51:10 est, was $2.94. Clover Healths has moved $0.145 so far today.

3,179,939 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Clover Healths has a YTD change of 24.73%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

