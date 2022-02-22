Clover Healths (CLOV) falls 3.32% on Moderate Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLOV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: CLOV) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 3.32% decrease. Clover Healths opened at $2.02 before trading between $2.15 and $2.00 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Clover Healths’s market cap fall to $898,952,275 on 13,220,042 shares -below their 30-day average of 13,729,529.

About Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Visit Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Clover Health Investments Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles