Cloudera Inc (CLDR) gains 0.51% for July 16

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares gained 0.51%, or $0.08 per share, to close Friday at $15.80. After opening the day at $15.75, shares of Cloudera fluctuated between $15.80 and $15.70. 3,789,685 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 7,843,229. Friday's activity brought Cloudera’s market cap to $4,616,990,238.

Cloudera is headquartered in Palo Alto, California..

About Cloudera Inc

Cloudera, believes that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. The company empowers people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

