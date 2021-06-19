Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (CLVR) gains 0.7430% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLVR - Market Data & News Trade

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CLVR) shares gained 0.7430% to end trading Friday at $10.85 per share - a net change of $0.08. Shares traded between $10.89 and $10.44 throughout the day.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

