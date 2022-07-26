Clever Leaves (CLVR) Loses 5.15% for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLVR - Market Data & News Trade

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLVR) shares have fallen 5.15% today on 1,371,318 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 1,924,544 shares traded.

After closing today at $0.92 the company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

Clever Leaves is down 68.71% so far this year.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc

Clever Leaves is a multi-national cannabis company with a mission to operate in compliance with federal and state laws and with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabinoid business. With operations and investments in Canada, Colombia, Germany, Portugal, and the United States, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabinoid companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community.

