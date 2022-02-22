Clearway Energy (CWEN.A) falls 3.16% on Strong Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CWEN.A - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Clearway Energy Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: CWEN.A) stock fell $0.96, accounting for a 3.16% decrease. Clearway Energy opened at $30.47 before trading between $30.46 and $29.12 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Clearway Energy’s market cap fall to $3,631,597,855 on 231,831 shares -above their 30-day average of 152,034.

About Clearway Energy Inc - Class A

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 4,200 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. Clearway Energy also owns approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities as well as a portfolio of district energy systems. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income.Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor Global Infrastructure Partners III (GIP), an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in infrastructure and businesses in both OECD and select emerging market countries, through GIP's portfolio company, Clearway Energy Group.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

