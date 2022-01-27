Clearwater Paper (CLW) falls 4.64% in Active Trading on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLW - Market Data & News Trade

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW), a Spokane, Washington, company, fell to close at $31.24 Wednesday after losing $1.52 (4.64%) on volume of 99,991 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $33.27 to a low of $30.78 while Clearwater Paper’s market cap now stands at $521,374,857.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

