Clearwater Paper (CLW) Climbs in Light Trading for March 17

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) moved 3.50% up on March 17 to close at $30.14.

104,092 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 125,938 shares.

Clearwater Paper is down 20.59% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Clearwater Paper Corp

Clearwater Paper manufactures quality consumer tissue, away-from-home tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The company is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers and wholesale distributors, including grocery, drug, mass merchants and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

