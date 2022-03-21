Clearside (CLSD) Drops in Light Trading for March 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLSD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) traded 10.31% down on March 21 to close at $2.35.

1,390,838 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 2,544,873 shares.

Clearside is down 4.73% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Clearside visit the company profile.

About Clearside Biomedical Inc

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary SCS Microinjector® targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS®) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company's SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications.

To get more information on Clearside Biomedical Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Clearside Biomedical Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles