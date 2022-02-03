ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) falls 3.71% on Strong Volume February 3

ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) shares fell 3.71%, or $0.32 per share, to close Thursday at $8.31. After opening the day at $8.42, shares of ClearPoint Neuro fluctuated between $8.61 and $8.20. 290,542 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 290,126. Thursday's activity brought ClearPoint Neuro’s market cap to $196,445,209.

About ClearPoint Neuro Inc

ClearPoint Neuro's mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company's current product portfolio include deep-brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active clinical sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The Company's SmartFlow® cannula is being used in partnership or evaluation with 25 individual biologics and drug delivery companies in various stages from preclinical research to late-stage regulatory trials. To date, more than 4,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company's field-based clinical specialist team which offers support and services for its partners.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

