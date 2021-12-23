Clearfield (CLFD) falls 1.42% to Close at $74.74 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLFD - Market Data & News Trade

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD), a Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, company, fell to close at $74.74 Wednesday after losing $1.08 (1.42%) on volume of 126,457 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $76.00 to a low of $73.25 while Clearfield’s market cap now stands at $1,026,343,731.

About Clearfield Inc

Clearfield, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Its "fiber toanywhere" platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

