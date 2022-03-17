Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for March 17

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 17.

Ahead of the market's open, Clear Channel Outdoor stock has fallen 3.25% from the previous session’s close.

Clear Channel Outdoor rose $0.13 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Clear Channel Outdoor visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:17:53 est.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia - CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally.

