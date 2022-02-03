Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) falls 3.06% on Moderate Volume February 3

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) fell to close at $2.85 Thursday after losing $0.09 (3.06%) on volume of 1,508,447 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2.95 to a low of $2.76 while Clear Channel Outdoor’s market cap now stands at $1,341,505,457.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 print and digital displays in 31 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes nearly 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S. Comprised of two business divisions - Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia - CCO employs approximately 4,800 people globally.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

