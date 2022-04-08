Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Loses 2.39% on April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLNE - Market Data & News Trade

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares lost 2.39%, or $0.185 per share, as on 11:53:30 est today. Since opening the day at $7.79, 858,440 shares of Clean Energy Fuels have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $7.79 and $7.47.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 26.26%.

Clean Energy Fuels is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Clean Energy Fuels Corp

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the leading provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market in the United States and Canada. Through its sales of Redeem™ renewable natural gas (RNG), which is derived from capturing biogenic methane produced from decomposing organic waste, Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicle fleets, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas by at least 70% and even up to 300% depending on the source of the RNG. Clean Energy can deliver Redeem through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquified natural gas (LNG) to its network of approximately 540 fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada. Clean Energy builds and operates CNG and LNG fueling stations for the transportation market, owns natural gas liquefication facilities in California and Texas, and transports bulk CNG and LNG to non-transportation customers around the U.S.

