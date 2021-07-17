Clarivate Plc - 5.25% PRF CONVERT 01/06/2024 USD 100 - Ser A (CLVT-A) gains 0.02% for July 16

Clarivate Plc - 5.25% PRF CONVERT 01/06/2024 USD 100 - Ser A (NYSE: CLVT-A) shares gained 0.02%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $96.72. After opening the day at $97.91, shares of Clarivate - 5.25% PRF CONVERT 01/06/2024 USD 100 - Ser A fluctuated between $98.31 and $96.41. 108,549 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 283,864. Friday's activity brought Clarivate - 5.25% PRF CONVERT 01/06/2024 USD 100 - Ser A’s market cap to $15,916,844,895.

Clarivate - 5.25% PRF CONVERT 01/06/2024 USD 100 - Ser A is headquartered in 160 Blackfriars Road, London..

About Clarivate Plc - 5.25% PRF CONVERT 01/06/2024 USD 100 - Ser A

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer