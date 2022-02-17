Clarivate (CLVT) falls 4.50% on Moderate Volume February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLVT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Clarivate Plc Inc’s (NYSE: CLVT) stock fell $0.75, accounting for a 4.50% decrease. Clarivate opened at $16.48 before trading between $16.60 and $15.92 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Clarivate’s market cap fall to $10,185,235,544 on 5,365,698 shares -below their 30-day average of 7,731,509.

About Clarivate Plc

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

Visit Clarivate Plc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Clarivate Plc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Clarivate Plc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles