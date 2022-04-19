Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Gains 1.88% on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIVB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) climbed 1.88% Tuesday.

As of 11:29:02 est, Civista Bancshares is currently sitting at $23.34 and has moved $0.43 per share.

Civista Bancshares has moved 4.58% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.57% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Civista Bancshares Inc

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $2.8 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Civista's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 37 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.

