Civeo (CVEO) Loses 4.43% for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVEO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) moved 4.43% lower on March 14 to close at $23.07.

12,777 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 28,824 shares.

Civeo has gained 25.93% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Civeo visit the company profile.

About Civeo Corp

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

To get more information on Civeo Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Civeo Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles