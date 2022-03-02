Civeo (CVEO) gains 7.87% to Close at $23.02 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVEO - Market Data & News Trade

Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO), a Houston, Texas, company, gained to close at $23.02 Wednesday after gaining $1.68 (7.87%) on volume of 55,034 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $23.21 to a low of $21.47 while Civeo’s market cap now stands at $324,828,797.

About Civeo Corp

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

