Civeo Corp (CVEO) gains 0.55% for July 13

Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) shares gained 0.55%, or $0.11 per share, to close Tuesday at $20.00. After opening the day at $19.76, shares of Civeo fluctuated between $20.00 and $19.59. 18,827 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 36,463. Tuesday's activity brought Civeo’s market cap to $285,857,320.

Civeo is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Civeo Corp

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of hospitality services with prominent market positions in the Canadian oil sands and the Australian natural resource regions. Civeo offers comprehensive solutions for lodging hundreds or thousands of workers with its long-term and temporary accommodations and provides food services, housekeeping, facility management, laundry, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications systems, security and logistics services. Civeo currently operates a total of 28 lodges and villages in Canada, Australia and the U.S., with an aggregate of approximately 30,000 rooms.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

