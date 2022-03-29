City Office REIT (CIO) Up 3.33% for March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIO - Market Data & News Trade

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) shares changed 3.33% today on 211,834 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 268,910 shares traded.

After closing today at $18.31 the company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-06.

City Office REIT lost 9.29% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on City Office REIT visit the company profile.

About City Office REIT Inc

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.5 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

To get more information on City Office REIT Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: City Office REIT Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles