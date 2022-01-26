Citrix Systems, (CTXS) falls 4.66% for January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTXS - Market Data & News Trade

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares fell 4.66%, or $4.96 per share, to close Tuesday at $101.38. After opening the day at $104.22, shares of Citrix Systems, fluctuated between $105.45 and $99.96. 2,497,406 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,638,232. Tuesday's activity brought Citrix Systems,’s market cap to $12,644,404,763.

Citrix Systems, is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida..

About Citrix Systems, Inc.

Citrix builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

