Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Drops 2.38% on March 18

Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ: CZNC) has lost $0.59 (2.38%) and sits at $24.18, as of 11:08:03 est on March 18.

28,095 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 0.20% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 2.40% over the last 30 days.

Citizens & Northern anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank, headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania which operates 29 banking offices located in Bradford, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Steuben County in New York, as well as loan production offices in Elmira, New York and York, Pennsylvania.

