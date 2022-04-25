Citizens Community MD (CZWI) Loses 1.22% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CZWI - Market Data & News Trade

Today Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD (NASDAQ: CZWI) is trading 1.22% down.

The latest price, as of 11:08:41 est, was $13.72. Citizens Community MD dropped $0.17 over the previous day’s close.

4,173 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Citizens Community MD has a YTD change of 2.52%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-25.

About Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD

Citizens Community Bancorp is the holding company for Citizens Community Federal, a community bank with about 20 branches in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northern Michigan. Serving consumers and businesses, the bank offers standard deposit services such as savings, checking, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as a variety of loan products. The bank focuses its lending activities on one- to four-family mortgages, which represent more than half of its loan portfolio. The bank also offers consumer loans such as auto and personal loans; it does not routinely make commercial loans. Founded in 1938, Citizens Community was a state-chartered credit union until 2001.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

