Citizens Community MD (CZWI) falls 0.15% to Close at $13.78 on December 21

Today, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD Inc’s (NASDAQ: CZWI) stock fell $0.02, accounting for a 0.15% decrease. Citizens Community MD opened at $13.70 before trading between $13.84 and $13.62 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Citizens Community MD’s market cap fall to $144,723,651 on 12,483 shares -below their 30-day average of 14,413.

About Citizens Community Bancorp Inc MD

Citizens Community Bancorp is the holding company for Citizens Community Federal, a community bank with about 20 branches in Wisconsin, southern Minnesota, and northern Michigan. Serving consumers and businesses, the bank offers standard deposit services such as savings, checking, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as a variety of loan products. The bank focuses its lending activities on one- to four-family mortgages, which represent more than half of its loan portfolio. The bank also offers consumer loans such as auto and personal loans; it does not routinely make commercial loans. Founded in 1938, Citizens Community was a state-chartered credit union until 2001.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

