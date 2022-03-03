Citigroup (C) falls 3.26% to Close at $57.62 on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange C - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Citigroup Inc Inc’s (NYSE: C) stock fell $1.94, accounting for a 3.26% decrease. Citigroup opened at $58.74 before trading between $58.99 and $56.99 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Citigroup’s market cap fall to $114,139,147,601 on 53,548,619 shares -above their 30-day average of 25,324,634.

Citigroup employs around 204000 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc. or citi is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998. Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, it is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. Citigroup is ranked 30th on the Fortune 500 as of 2019. Citigroup has over 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries. It has 204,000 employees.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

