CITIC Capital (CCAC) falls 3.70% to Close at $7.28 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCAC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: CCAC) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 3.70% decrease. CITIC Capital opened at $7.50 before trading between $8.08 and $7.19 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw CITIC Capital’s market cap fall to $200,928,000 on 640,938 shares -above their 30-day average of 500,593.

About CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp - Class A

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to search globally for companies in the energy efficiency, clean technology and sustainability sectors, with a focus on companies that the Company believes can be positioned for success in China, as well as other markets in Asia and beyond.

Visit CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp - Class A's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System