Citi Trends (CTRN) Rises 5.96% for August 3

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares have risen 5.96% today on 188,790 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 197,167 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $25.62 the company has a 50 day moving average of $24.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-23.

Citi Trends has moved 74.48% so far this year.

About Citi Trends Inc

Citi Trends, Inc. is the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American and Latinx families in the United States. The Company operates 585 stores located in 33 states.

