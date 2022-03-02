Cirrus Logic, (CRUS) gains 3.47% on Moderate Volume March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cirrus Logic, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRUS) stock gained $2.95, accounting for a 3.47% increase. Cirrus Logic, opened at $85.07 before trading between $88.03 and $85.07 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Cirrus Logic,’s market cap rise to $5,040,867,392 on 438,085 shares -below their 30-day average of 718,193.

About Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world's top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

