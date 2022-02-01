Circor (CIR) falls 2.92% on Strong Volume February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Circor International Inc Inc’s (NYSE: CIR) stock fell $0.81, accounting for a 2.92% decrease. Circor opened at $27.69 before trading between $28.07 and $26.35 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Circor’s market cap fall to $546,155,545 on 156,811 shares -above their 30-day average of 126,716.

About Circor International Inc

CIRCOR International is one of the world's leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers' most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

