Cinedigm Corp - Class A (CIDM) drops 10.59% for August 3

Cinedigm Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: CIDM) dropped to close at $1.52 Tuesday after losing $0.18 (10.59%) on volume of 17,047,070 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.69 to a low of $1.52 while Cinedigm’s market cap now stands at $255,056,518.

About Cinedigm Corp - Class A

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.

