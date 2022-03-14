Cincinnati (CINF) Up in Active Trading for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CINF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) gained $6.35 to finish the day Monday at $128.04.

The company opened at $124.87 and shares fluctuated between $130.22 and $124.31 with 1,368,282 shares trading hands.

Cincinnati is averaging 763,663 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have increased 6.81% YTD.

Cincinnati is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Cincinnati Financial Corp.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

