Cincinnati (CINF) gains 2.78% on Moderate Volume March 2

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CINF) shares gained 2.78%, or $3.34 per share, to close Wednesday at $123.39. After opening the day at $120.96, shares of Cincinnati fluctuated between $123.86 and $120.47. 642,340 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 783,295. Wednesday's activity brought Cincinnati’s market cap to $19,795,922,757.

Cincinnati is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio..

About Cincinnati Financial Corp.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

