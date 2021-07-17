Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (CBB) gains 0.20% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CBB - Market Data & News Trade

Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (NYSE: CBB) shares gained 0.20%, or $0.03 per share, to close Friday at $15.34. After opening the day at $15.32, shares of Cincinnati Bell, fluctuated between $15.34 and $15.31. 195,507 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 550,044. Friday's activity brought Cincinnati Bell,’s market cap to $781,121,176.

Cincinnati Bell, is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and employs more than 4,300 people.

About Cincinnati Bell, Inc.

With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

