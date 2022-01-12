CIM Commercial (CMCT) falls 1.17% on Moderate Volume January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMCT - Market Data & News Trade

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ: CMCT) shares fell 1.17%, or $0.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.59. After opening the day at $7.69, shares of CIM Commercial fluctuated between $7.71 and $7.55. 7,535 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 49,086. Tuesday's activity brought CIM Commercial’s market cap to $177,373,222.

CIM Commercial is headquartered in Dallas, Texas..

About CIM Commercial Trust Corp

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

