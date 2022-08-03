Cidara (CDTX) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDTX - Market Data & News Trade

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) has already gained $0.06 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.74, Cidara has moved 8.11% higher ahead of market open.

The company rose 8.42% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Cidara investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:39:04 est.

About Cidara Therapeutics Inc

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. isa is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company's portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara's proprietary Cloudbreak® antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.

