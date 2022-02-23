CI (CIXX) falls 3.84% in Active Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIXX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, CI Financial Corp Inc’s (NYSE: CIXX) stock fell $0.65, accounting for a 3.84% decrease. CI opened at $17.07 before trading between $17.07 and $16.14 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw CI’s market cap fall to $3,235,741,887 on 193,882 shares -above their 30-day average of 90,460.

About CI Financial Corp

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$231 billion (US$182 billion) in client assets as at December 31, 2020. CI's primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

