Chromadex (CDXC) Up in Active Trading for July 20

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 13.61% to $1.92 on July 20.

845,972 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 725,914 shares.

The company's stock has risen 54.81% so far in 2022.

Chromadex shares have moved between $1.51 and $10.54 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Chromadex Corp

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®.

