Choice Hotels, (CHH) falls 2.74% on Moderate Volume March 3

Today, Choice Hotels International, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: CHH) stock fell $3.94, accounting for a 2.74% decrease. Choice Hotels, opened at $144.66 before trading between $144.66 and $139.19 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Choice Hotels,’s market cap fall to $7,784,212,147 on 196,303 shares -below their 30-day average of 335,469.

Choice Hotels, employs around 1987 people with a head office in Rockville, Maryland.

About Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

