Chindata (CD) drops 13.65% for September 24

Chindata Group Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: CD), a Beijing, Beijing, company, dropped to close at $8.48 Friday after losing $1.34 (13.65%) on volume of 2,413,502 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.48 to a low of $8.35 while Chindata’s market cap now stands at $1,477,199,303.

About Chindata Group Holdings Ltd - ADR

Chindata Group Holdings Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions to analyze, manage, and store data, business systems, and processes. Chindata Group Holdings serves customers worldwide.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

