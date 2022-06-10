China Yuchai (CYD) Loses 5.39% on June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE: CYD) fell 5.39% Friday.

As of 11:49:22 est, China Yuchai sits at $10.00 and has fallen $0.57 per share in trading so far.

China Yuchai has moved 11.38% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.16% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, GYMCL, engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, GYMCL distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2019, GYMCL sold 376,148 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China.

