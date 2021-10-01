China Xiangtai Food Co (PLIN) falls 1.84% to Close at $1.07 on September 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLIN - Market Data & News Trade

China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares fell 1.84%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $1.07. After opening the day at $1.08, shares of China Xiangtai Food Co fluctuated between $1.08 and $1.05. 54,895 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 148,180. Thursday's activity brought China Xiangtai Food Co’s market cap to $44,208,807.

China Xiangtai Food Co is headquartered in Chongqing, Chongqing..

About China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, the Company has also expanded into the business of feed raw material and feed formula solutions. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands.

