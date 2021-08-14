China XD Plastics Co (CXDC) drops 11.10% in Light Trading on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CXDC - Market Data & News Trade

China XD Plastics Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CXDC), a New York, New York, company, dropped to close at $0.68 Friday after losing $0.0849 (11.10%) on volume of 2,840,573 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.83 to a low of $0.65 while China XD Plastics Co’s market cap now stands at $47,980,267.

About China XD Plastics Co Ltd

China XD Plastics Company Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and sells polymer composites materials, primarily for automotive applications. The Company's products are used in the exterior and interior trim and in the functional components of 31 automobile brands manufactured in China, including without limitation, Audi, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet, Mazda, Volvo, Ford, Citroen, Jinbei and VW Passat, Golf, Jetta, etc. The Company's wholly-owned research center is dedicated to the research and development of polymer composites materials and benefits from its cooperation with well-known scientists from prestigious universities in China. As of September 30, 2020, 644 of the Company's products have been certified for use by one or more of the automobile manufacturers in China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

