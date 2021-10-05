China SXT (SXTC) falls 2.11% to Close at $0.98 on October 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SXTC - Market Data & News Trade

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 2.11%, or $0.0205 per share, to close Monday at $0.98. After opening the day at $0.97, shares of China SXT fluctuated between $0.99 and $0.95. 98,031 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 121,445. Monday's activity brought China SXT’s market cap to $14,748,839.

China SXT is headquartered in Po Box 905, Road Town..

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

