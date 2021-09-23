China Recycling Energy (CREG) falls 1.14% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CREG - Market Data & News Trade

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares fell 1.14%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $6.09. After opening the day at $6.20, shares of China Recycling Energy fluctuated between $6.39 and $5.89. 46,948 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 81,399. Wednesday's activity brought China Recycling Energy’s market cap to $40,400,037.

China Recycling Energy is headquartered in Xian, Shaanxi..

About China Recycling Energy Corporation

China Recycling Energy Corp is based in Xi'an, China and providesenvironmentally friendly waste-to-energy technologies to recycle industrialbyproducts for steel mills, cement factories and coke plants in China.Byproducts include heat, steam, pressure, and exhaust to generate large amountsof lower-cost electricity and reduce the need for outside electrical sources.The Chinese government has adopted policies to encourage the use of recyclingtechnologies to optimize resource allocation and reduce pollution. Currently,recycled energy represents only an estimated 1 percent of total energyconsumption and this renewable energy resource is viewed as a growth market dueto intensified environmental concerns and rising energy costs as the Chineseeconomy continues to expand. The management and engineering teams have over 20years of experience in industrial energy recovery in China.

Visit China Recycling Energy Corporation’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on China Recycling Energy Corporation and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: China Recycling Energy Corporation’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia